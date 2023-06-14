Who is V Senthil Balaji arrest in money laundering case by ED?

After a high-voltage drama Tamil Nadu minister, Senthil Balaji was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in a government hospital on Wednesday morning after he was questioned by Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials in connection with a money laundering case.

Here is everything we know about V.Senthil Balaji

V. Senthil Balaji’s is an Indian politician from Tamil Nadu. Born on 21 October 1975, in London, England he is 48 years old. He studied from Rameswarapatti Govt School, Vivekananda School, Pasupathypalayam, and Municipal Higher Secondary School, Karur. His personal life is yet to be uncovered as we know very less about his parents and siblings. His father’s name is unknown and his mother’s name is also unknown. His spouse’s name is Megala Senthilbalaji. His ethnicity status has not been mentioned.

V. Senthil Balaji’s Career

He entered politics at the age of 21 and was active from the early 2000s. In 1997 he began his public service as a local body member. He was the Minister of Transport in the Government of Tamil Nadu from 2011 to 2015.

As a member of Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, he was earlier elected to the same Karur constituency in the 2006 general elections. He was elected as MLA from Aravakurichi constituency in 2016. But he came to the limelight after the death of Jayalalithaa as he played a key role in saving the government. When AIADMK separated into coalitions he stood by T. T. V. Dhinakaran.

He joined Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), in the presence of Party President M. K. Stalin on 14 December 2018, after 18 MLAs were disqualified by the speaker P. Dhanapal for their petition to the Governor Mr. Banwarilal Purohit to change the Chief Minister.

Soon after joining the party, he was offered the district secretary’s post and later was declared as the by-election candidate for the Aravakurichi constituency. He was elected as an MLA on 23 May 2019 for the fourth time. He serves as a member of the Tamil Nadu legislative assembly. He won the election held in the month of April 2021 and has been currently serving as Minister for Electricity, Prohibition & Excise.