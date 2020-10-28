The Mahagathbandhan led by Rashtriya Janata Dal’s (RJD) Tejashwi Yadav slammed the Nitish Kumar government for the violence in Munger and the law and order situation in the state.

Tejashwi Yadav has requested a High Court-monitored probe in the clash that broke out between devotees and police late on Monday night in which a man died and several were injured.

The RJD leader said, “This double-engine govt definitely had a role in it. Who gave permission to become General Dyer? What has Sushil Modi done except for tweeting.”

Further sharpening the attack on the government, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said that there is a ‘Nirday Kumar’ and ‘Nirmam Modi’ government in Bihar.

A violent clash had broken out between the devotees and police in Munger during the immersion of Goddess Durga. The clash broke out over a delay in the immersion of idols leading to lathi-charge, stone-pelting and firing.

A video showing the police lathi charging a group of devotees has been widely circulated on social media. A disturbing image of a young man dead on the ground has also been doing the rounds on social media that has sparked anger in the area.

According to police during the immersion, some ‘anti-social elements’ targeted the policemen had thrown stones at them. The police claim that the group was delaying the process of immersion and this lead to the clash. The stone-throwing led to a lathicharge and when the situation escalated, the police reportedly also fired.

This incident that took place just on the eve of the first phase of polling has drawn political reactions. Lok Janshakti Party leader Chirag Paswan tweeted, “A 302 (murder) case should be registered against the Munger Police. Firing on devotees shows Nitish’s is a Talibani regime. The local SP should be suspended immediately and an FIR registered against her under section 302 (murder).”

Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi called the incident “unfortunate” and said the Election Commission should investigate and take action.

