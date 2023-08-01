What led to the Chetan Singh incident? Read details

Railway Protection Force (RPF) Constable Chetan Singh, accused of a chilling shooting spree on the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Superfast Express, was remanded to police custody till August 7. Onboard the train, Singh allegedly shot and killed his senior, RPF Assistant Sub-Inspector Tika Ram Meena, and three passengers. Look at what led to the Chetan Singh incident.

The incident unfolded when passengers pulled the emergency chain as the train neared Mira Road station in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Chetan Singh, armed with his automatic weapon, attempted to escape but was apprehended by Government Railway Police (GRP) and RPF personnel after a chase.

According to reports, Singh wasn’t feeling well, and after being advised by ASI Meena to rest and take medicines in Mumbai, he asked for his rifle. When Constable Amay Ghanshyaam Acharya refused, Singh tried to strangle him and then took the rifle in anger.

Advertisement

A GRP official, citing the FIR, informed that Constable Amay Ghanshyaam Acharya, the complainant, reported that Constable Chetan Singh was feeling unwell. Upon reaching Mumbai, ASI Meena advised Singh to rest and take medication.

After about 15 minutes of rest, Singh woke up and demanded his rifle. Acharya refused to hand it over, leading to a struggle where Singh attempted to strangle him. Eventually, Singh managed to take the rifle and left the scene in anger, as recounted by Acharya.

Acharya then informed his superiors about the incident in the pantry car and later learned about ASI Meena’s injury due to the shooting.

In fear for his safety, Acharya sought refuge in a sleeper coach while Singh got off the train and started walking on the tracks between Meera Road and Dahisar stations. Acharya cautioned passengers to close their windows and witnessed Singh firing indiscriminately at the train, according to the official statement from the FIR.

In the ensuing violence, ASI Meena and a passenger were shot dead in the B-5 coach. Singh then moved through the train, firing indiscriminately, killing two more passengers in the pantry car and S-6 coach. The tragic incident left a total of four victims dead.

Acharya managed to hide in a sleeper coach, fearing further attacks. As the train reached Borivali station, he saw the four lifeless bodies, including ASI Meena’s, and alerted the authorities.

The bodies were taken to JJ Hospital in central Mumbai for post-mortem examinations. As the investigation continues, the motive behind this shocking act remains unclear.