Alleged viral video of RPF jawan Chetan Singh, shot by passengers, goes viral

An incident unfolded this morning (Monday) aboard the Jaipur-Mumbai Express, where four lives were tragically lost in a shooting. The perpetrator behind this devastating act is RPF jawan Chetan Singh, who, with his gun, caused the untimely demise of four individuals, including ASI Tikaram Meena of RPF and three other passengers. The news of this appalling event has now gone viral on social media, as a passenger managed to capture a video of the chilling scene.

The video footage shows Chetan Singh brandishing his gun, menacing the passengers on the train. Heart-wrenchingly, the lifeless body of one of the passengers is seen lying near Singh’s feet in the video.

The incident occurred within three coaches of the Jaipur-Mumbai Express during its journey to Mumbai from Jaipur. After the shocking act, Singh continued to threaten other passengers present in the coach, as captured in the video.

In the video, RPF jawan Chetan Singh makes disturbing statements, alleging that the victims had connections to Pakistan, and admits to being responsible for their deaths. He goes on to express his views on political matters, urging people to vote for specific leaders. Some parts of his words are not entirely clear in the video, but the overall message is deeply distressing.

As the tragic news emerged, authorities commenced an investigation into the circumstances leading to this horrific act. The firing occurred within the B-5 coach of the train, with Singh firing at his colleague ASI Tikaram before taking the lives of three other passengers.

Singh, who had been serving on escort duty, was found to be struggling with depression and mental health issues, as indicated by his medical report. Moreover, it has been discovered that he was harboring frustration over a recent transfer, having previously served in Gujarat before being posted in Mumbai.

This distressing event has left the nation in shock and mourning, and authorities are working diligently to unravel the motive behind this senseless act of violence.