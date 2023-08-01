Who was Ajgar Abbas Shaikh? Passenger killed by Chetan Singh

The tragic incident of the shooting on the Jaipur-Mumbai train this Monday has left four families shattered. Among the victims were three passengers who had set out in search of livelihood in the bustling city of Mumbai, unaware that their journey would turn out to be their last. Keep reading to know more about Ajgar Abbas Shaikh.

Ajgar Abbas Shaikh, a 48-year-old man, was the sole provider for his family. He was on his way from Jaipur to Mumbai, hoping to find work and support his loved ones. Little did he know that fate had something else in store for him.

The RPF constable‘s bullets ended his life abruptly, leaving behind five children who now bear the burden of losing their father. Amanullah, Ajgar’s brother from Parbatta village in Bihar’s Madhubani district, shared that Ajgar resided in a rented house in Jaipur with his wife and child.

Ajgar worked diligently as a bangle maker, striving to make ends meet for his family. Unfortunately, due to a lack of work opportunities, their financial situation was already strained. With no other options, he decided to take a train to Mumbai in search of better opportunities, but fate had a cruel twist in store.

Raunak Sheikh, Ajgar’s sister-in-law, expressed the heartbreaking reality of their family’s situation. In their village, they did not even own a home and were dependent on the meager earnings from Jaipur.

The family was already struggling, and the loss of Ajgar has left them devastated. He leaves behind four daughters and a son, all of whom are very young. With their father gone, they now face an uncertain future, lacking the support and care they so desperately need.

Raunak’s plea to the government is for some form of compensation to assist the grieving family during this trying time. Moreover, she emphasizes the importance of holding those responsible for the tragedy accountable for their actions.