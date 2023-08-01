“Chetan Singh is innocent,” says his lawyer

As the Borivali court remanded Chetan Singh to RPF custody until August 7, his lawyer asserted his innocence, claiming that he has no knowledge of the firing incident. Singh allegedly shot on the Mumbai-Jaipur Superfast Express train, resulting in the deaths of four individuals. This includes his own senior ASI Tika Ram Meena. The lawyer claims that Chetan Singh is innocent.

Advocate Surendra Landge, representing Chetan Singh, shared his client’s statement, asserting that Singh vehemently denies any involvement in the firing incident. The court has granted police custody until August 7 for further investigation.

According to police reports submitted in court, Chetan Singh is not cooperating with the investigative agencies, providing misleading answers that require more time to decipher the motive behind his actions. It is not yet sure whether Singh acted on someone else’s behest, as his medical examination is not complete.

Chetan Singh’s colleague, Constable Ghanshyam Acharya, provided insight into the events leading up to the incident. He revealed that Singh was feeling unwell and requested to deboard at the next station. However, their team leader, ASI Tika Ram, declined the request and insisted that Singh fulfill his duty. Despite the insistence, Singh persisted with his request.

In an attempt to help Singh rest, ASI Meena asked Ghanshyam Acharya to take Singh’s rifle. Ghanshyam Acharya guided Singh to the B4 coach and advised him to lie down on an empty seat while he sat nearby. However, Singh couldn’t rest for long, and after about 10 minutes, he began demanding his rifle back. When Ghanshyam Acharya refused, Singh became enraged and tried to choke him. Overpowered, Ghanshyam Acharya lost control of the rifle, which Singh seized before leaving the scene.

The situation remains under investigation as authorities strive to unravel the truth behind this tragic incident.

