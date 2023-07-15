Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will attend the second meeting of Opposition parties in Bengaluru. Abhishek Banerjee, All India General Secretary of Trinamul Congress and MP, will accompany her as he did the last time.

According to sources, Mamata Banerjee will depart for Bengaluru on 17 July. On that day, the Congress has organized a special dinner for the opposition leaders, which the Chief Minister may also attend.

The meeting of the Opposition parties is scheduled to take place in Bengaluru on 18 July. The opposition parties have taken the initiative to unite ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

The first meeting of the opposition alliance was held in Patna at the end of June, chaired by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. A total of 15 Opposition parties, including Congress, Trinamool Congress, Nationalist Congress Party, and Aam Aadmi Party, attended the meeting, along with RJD and JDU.

As the meeting failed to reach an agreement on the alliance, the opposition parties decided to meet again. Although the meeting was initially scheduled to be held in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, on 12 or 14 July, it was ultimately decided to hold the meeting in Bengaluru on 18 July.

In the meeting, the Congress was entrusted with the responsibility of leading the discussions. The Congress has invited a total of 24 opposition parties, including the Aam Aadmi Party, three days ago.