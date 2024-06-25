Welcoming HC’s stay on Kejriwal’s bail, Delhi BJP chief claims CM is main accused

Welcoming the Delhi High Court order staying the bail granted to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by a trial court, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva claimed on Tuesday that the chief minister is the main accused in the liquor policy scam and his involvement in it has been established.

He cited the high court’s hearing on April 9 during which it stated that Kejriwal’s arrest is legally valid and the Directorate of Enforcement has evidence of the same to support his claim.

Talking about the investigation into the scam, Sachdeva said as the probe is progressing it is becoming clear what role the leaders of AAP played in the liquor scam.

Commenting on the Delhi CM moving the Supreme Court in the matter, the Delhi BJP chief said it is Kejriwal’s prerogative to approach the apex court if he so wishes as the beauty of the country’s law is that every criminal gets multiple opportunities to go to court, he added.