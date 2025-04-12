BJP drawing inspiration from Lord Hanuman’s spirit of service and devotion: Sachdeva

Extending greetings to the people of Delhi on Hanuman Janmotsav, the Delhi BJP state unit chief, Virendra Sachdeva, on Saturday said that Lord Hanuman, the ardent devotee of Lord Ram, symbolizes strength, service, and devotion.

He stated that Lord Hanuman embodies strength, dedication, and a spirit of selfless service—and that the BJP government in Delhi is working with the same ethos.

Expressing confidence about Delhi’s future, he said that the capital will soon emerge as a developed city, and under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the nation is progressing rapidly on the path of development.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who also offered prayers at the Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place in the presence of Sachdeva, remarked that Lord Hanuman was always ready to serve Lord Ram. She emphasized that in order to develop Delhi, one must embrace Hanuman’s spirit—to be resolute in serving and building the motherland.

She further stated that going forward, all work in Delhi will be driven by a spirit of service, and the BJP government is committed to fulfilling every promise made to the people of the national capital.

The Delhi Chief Minister and BJP state president visited the historic Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place, offered prayers, and wished for the well-being and prosperity of Delhi’s residents.

Sachdeva also participated in more than a dozen Hanuman Janmotsav programs across the city, offering prayers for a bright and prosperous future for the citizens of Delhi.

In the evening, he took part in the 300-year-old traditional procession organized by the ancient Shri Narsingh Hanuman Temple in Chandni Chowk and inaugurated the event.

At the Hanuman Janmotsav celebration organized by the Hauz Khas Village Welfare and Development Association, Sachdeva attended a unique event marked by devotion, enthusiasm, and unity—highlighting a deep commitment to religion, culture, and community values.

Alongside BJP General Secretary Pawan Rana, Sachdeva also distributed ‘prasad’ at a community feast held outside the party’s state office on the occasion.

Delhi BJP leaders including Vishnu Mittal, Dinesh Pratap Singh, Satish Garg, Santosh Ojha, Mahendra Nagpal, and other party officials were also present at various events.