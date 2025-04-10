Issuance of Ayushman cards in Delhi fulfils BJP’s major poll resolution: Sachdeva

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Thursday welcomed the issuance of Ayushman cards in the city under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, stating that one of the major resolutions of the party’s state unit for the 2025 Assembly elections has been fulfilled with this move.

Sachdeva said that following an agreement between the Centre and the Delhi government, Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda has formally launched the initiative by issuing some Ayushman cards to the residents of the national capital.

He said that the Ayushman Bharat scheme, initiated with the symbolic distribution of cards by the Union Health Minister, will soon benefit 3 million low-income individuals in Delhi, along with nearly 600,000 senior citizens above the age of 70.

Sachdeva stated that while beneficiaries of Ayushman cards in other states can avail of free medical treatment up to Rs 5 lakh, those in Delhi will be able to receive free treatment worth up to Rs 10 lakh per year with the local government’s top-up scheme.

The BJP leader also announced that the party’s state unit would run a Mandal-level awareness campaign to encourage people to get their Ayushman cards issued.