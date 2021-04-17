More than 300 Delhi Police personnel, who were at the forefront to enforce the Covid-19 guidelines in the city, have tested Covid positive in the last few days. “Over 300 Delhi Police personnel test positive for COVID19. While 15 of them are admitted to the hospital, the rest are home quarantined,” the city police said.

Speaking on the situation, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava had earlier said some of the city police personnel have tested positive in the last few days amid a sudden surge in Covid cases in the city. “During conducting our duties, we have to take all precautions including wearing a 3-ply or N95 mask, maintaining social distancing and sanitising,” he said. In a bid to curb the spread of the contagious virus, the Delhi government has imposed a weekend curfew in the city from tonight, announcing a slew of restrictions.

Shrivastava today held a video conference with all deputy commissioner of polices to take stock of the arrangements and plan for enforcing Covid weekend restrictions, according to a statement issued by Delhi Police.

The Covid weekend restrictions will be enforced strictly by Delhi Police like the night curfew, it said. The police commissioner asked all senior police officers to take extensive measures and intensify patrolling and police presence on the ground, the statement said. If anyone is found moving without a valid emergency or movement pass for essential services or goods, they would be stopped and cases will be registered against them and they may face arrest too, the city police said.