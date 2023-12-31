We invited Sonia, Kharge, no politics over Ram Temple event invitations: VHP chief

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) president Alok Kumar on Sunday rubbished Opposition’s claim of politics over sending out invites for the mega Ram temple consecration ceremony on January 22.

Kumar said that the inauguration of Ram temple in Ayodhya is entire country’s program and everyone is welcome there.

On being asked about Opposition leaders’ charge, the VHP president stated that if invitations have been sent to Opposition leaders, what is the issue in inviting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Advertisement

“I had gone personally to give an invitation to Mallikarjun Kharge, members of the VHP had gone to give an invitation to Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. Sonia Gandhi was invited by Nripendra Mishra… If there was any politics why would the invitations be sent to leaders of the opposition parties,” he asked.

Kumar further said that if Opposition leaders decide to attend the consecration ceremony of Ram Temple, they will be welcomed with respect.

“If they come we will welcome them with respect. It is the entire country’s program and everyone is welcome here…,” he added.

His remarks came after several Opposition leaders said they will not attend the consecration ceremony, accusing the BJP of using religion as a political weapon.

“Our party will not attend the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya…We respect the religious beliefs but they are connecting a religious programme with politics…This is the politicization of a religious programme. This is not right,” CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat said.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has accused the ruling BJP of using Ram Temple consecration ceremony to distract public from their governance failures.

In a social media post, the Congress MP from Kerala said he sees religion as a personal attribute and not one for political use.

“Was interrogated by the waiting press, wanting to know if I would be going to Ayodhya on January 22. I told them I hadn’t been invited but I saw religion as a personal attribute and not one for political (mis) use,” he wrote on ‘X’.

He further added, “I also pointed out that by making such a major news story of the event, which has been known about for some time already, the media was playing into the hands of those who want to milk political benefit from the Ram Mandir while distracting the public from their governance failures.”

The BJP has dismissed their accusations, saying only those who will be called by Lord Ram will attend the ceremony.