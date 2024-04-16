Opposition leaders, who condoled mafia dons, glorified crime: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Tuesday that the leaders of Congress and Samajwadi Party glorified criminals and mafia dons by visiting their homes and reading ‘Fatiha’ (prayer) in condolence.

The chief minister urged the electorate to read ‘Fatiha’ on their brand of politics through their votes.

Yogi made the statement during public meetings in favour of BJP candidates from the Nagina and Kairana Lok Sabha seats, Om Kumar and Pradeep Chaudhary, respectively. A large crowd gathered to listen to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath braving scorching heat.

CM Yogi said: “Tomorrow is the birthday of Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram. It’s a historic occasion when for the first time after a hiatus of 500 years, Ram Lalla will celebrate his birthday at his birthplace. Our generations are blessed to be witnessing the celebrations.”

Continuing his blistering attack on Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP), he said it is because of these parties that for the first time in the history of the world, the deity of a country had to give proof for his birthplace. “They tried to jeopardise our faith, but Sanatan Samaj was resolute. It was determined to build a grand temple at the birthplace of Lord Ram and because of PM Modi the mission was successful,” he remarked.

“Congress was responsible for Baba Saheb’s electoral loss, while after assuming power in 2012, the SP said that they would get the monuments of Dalits demolished. Congress and the SP-BSP combine have fallen into a rut that they can’t get out of,” he pointed out.

The CM said the leaders of these parties do not mind visiting the houses of mafia dons and criminals and read ‘Fatiha’ on their deaths, but if an innocent Hindu becomes a victim of an accident, not a single word of condolence comes from them. “We greet people with ‘Ram-Ram’, and criminals and mafias with ‘Ram Naam Satya,” he said.

Addressing a rally in Kairana, Yogi Adityanath said those who forced the people of Kairana to migrate were compelled to flee the earth. “Now, no one can force migration from here. Earlier, daughters in Shamli and Kairana were forced to go away from their parents for studies, today the daughters here top the Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education and the Central Board of Secondary Education,” he stated.

He further said, “Earlier, it used to take four to five hours to reach Meerut from Delhi, today, the distance is covered in just 45 minutes. Rapid rail track work is going on a war footing in Meerut. The first sports university is being built here. Today the daughters here are winning medals in the Olympics.”

The CM said till now, sugarcane price of Rs 2.5 lakh crore has been paid to the sugarcane farmers.

He added that two-three sugar mills of Shamli have also been told that if sugarcane farmers are not paid every penny, the farmers will take over the units.