“We have decided to fight elections together”: Nitish Kumar after opposition meeting

Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal-United leader Nitish Kumar said on Friday that the opposition parties had a “good meeting” in Patna and it has been decided to fight the elections together.

ANI | New Delhi | June 23, 2023 4:51 pm

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (File Photo: IANS)

Kumar, who had convened the mega meeting of opposition parties, said that another meeting of opposition parties will be held soon. “It was a good meeting where it has been decided to fight the elections together. Another meeting will be held soon,” Kumar said at a joint press conference in the presence of other opposition leaders including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi.

He also slammed the performance of the BJP-led central government.
The meeting had been called to forge opposition unity to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

