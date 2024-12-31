We are determined to work even harder in 2025, realise our dream of Viksit Bharat: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday said the Union Government was determined to work even harder in 2025 and realise the dream of a Viksit Bharat.

Responding to a video post by MyGovIndia on X, Modi said, “Collective efforts and transformative outcomes! 2024 has been marked by many feats, which have been wonderfully summed up in this video. We are determined to work even harder in 2025 and realise our dream of a Viksit Bharat.”

The video post mentioned the achievements of India in 2024 and the unforgettable moments that marked a year of progress, unity, and steps toward a Viksit Bharat!

Meanwhile, in a series of posts, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) reflected on 2024’s memorable moments.

Prime Minister Modi’s recent international visits have significantly strengthened India’s global partnerships, enhancing strategic and economic cooperation and cultural ties across continents, the PMO said in a post on X.

India’s active role in various global summits in 2024 highlights its commitment to promoting international cooperation and a sustainable, equitable world.

The country is emerging as a global economic leader with resilience and innovation. It has redefined governance, advanced social progress and led a digital transformation. These efforts are shaping a future of growth and opportunity for all.

India is setting global standards in climate action with innovative policies, renewable energy leadership and initiatives like International Solar Alliance, Mission LiFE and Global Biofuels Alliance, paving the way for a sustainable and prosperous future.

“Rising as a symbol of progress and resilience, India is earning global recognition for its economic progress, technological advancements and contributions to regional and global stability,” the PMO said.