Traditional media and the AI matrix in geostrategic communication

2025 is witnessing overwhelming changes in the geostrategic communication ecosystem. As a result, the ecosystem is finding it difficult to adapt to the new evolving dynamics, which time and again defy the laws of consistency, established norms and practices. The global communication process is in a state of constant flux and shifts leading communication practitioners to rethink and re-evaluate the content creation parameters.

Data management and information algorithms have today become the litmus test of survivability and sustainability. They have woven an intricate matrix linking human creativity and technology leading to a global communication order defying the set ground rules for data sovereignty, transparency and content creation. A new communication algorithm has emerged based on instant communication, multimode messaging and result oriented outreach. The data push syndrome has led practitioners to rely on a 360 degrees communication process, to weave in and integrate different forms and formats of information dissemination.

Traditional media, once the sole gatekeeper of global narratives, has undergone a dramatic transformation in the face of AI-driven content algorithms, digital platforms, and decentralized journalism. Institutions like BBC, Reuters and The New York Times now compete with AI-generated news and real-time user-driven content. The shift from tightly controlled print and broadcast media to today’s AI-powered hybrid model has redefined storytelling, forcing traditional outlets to integrate automated fact-checking and analytics. Governments no longer dominate communication strategies alone, they now collaborate with tech firms, AI analytics and influencers to shape narratives. Journalism itself is evolving, with AI-assisted reporting becoming the norm, while audiences actively co-create and engage with news in real time. As AI-generated content challenges national control over information, international bodies and alliances like UNESCO, the G20 and the EU will have to step in to regulate AI-driven media, counter misinformation, and enforce digital accountability. In this rapidly evolving landscape, the future of communication lies at the unification of AI, media alliances and global digital strategies.

Generative AI is emerging a true game changer, changing parameters and equations in practicing impacting geopolitics, diplomacy and strategic intervention. The tech-driven tools are playing a critical role in positioning a new geostrategic communication model that exerts influence, changes perception and enhances the role of non-state actors in diplomatic parlance and practice. The geostrategy communication model driving diplomacy dynamics today monitors consistently the communication efforts being undertaken for building narratives, collaboration, coverage and impact.

Within the geostrategic communication model, new elements have taken center stage as we exist on instant 24×7 communication. Trust is built by leveraging visual aids, tools and emotional images. Alongside diverse communication needs of stakeholders are factored to build a meaningful compelling narrative. A critical factor in the geostrategic communication model today is the importance and relevance of traditional media tools and applications in the current geopolitical scenario.

While AI is revolutionising communication, it lacks the human touch—empathy, intuition and the ability to interpret emotions. These qualities are crucial in diplomacy and strategic communication, where relationships and trust play a defining role. AI-driven communication, despite its efficiency, fails to establish genuine human connections, making traditional media and direct human engagement indispensable. Much like individuals who prefer pen and paper over digital note-taking tools, many continue to believe in the authenticity and reliability of traditional media. AI-generated content, while efficient, can sometimes be manipulated, reinforcing the need for editorially vetted news sources.

The human element and interface involved in traditional and public diplomacy cannot be overlooked. Traditional media still remains the foundation of public policy and international diplomacy. The reach, trust, credibility and influence of the medium cannot be understated in the era of technological transformation. In order to succeed today, Geostrategic communication needs consistency, focus, precision in delivery and outreach. All these are time tested traits for the traditional communication model that has stood the test of time and space. Today, we are in the era of integrated communication, wherein collation of resources enables shaping of public opinion, mobilizing support, defusing tension and impacting outcomes. In the integrated communication process, the challenge is to balance transparency and position a strategy with tools to build trust and confidence.

Adaptation and adaptability are key inputs for any communication model. In the Geostrategic communication framework, we are witnessing a harmonious blend between traditional media tools and platforms with technology. A blend of both has certainly ensured focused reach, effectiveness and meaningful outreach. The mix of both elements has led to focused dissemination, faster transmission and a multimedia content flow and integration with technology as its catalyst, traditional media in the geostrategic framework has been able to provide a bouquet of diversified content to audiences, the immersive experience has become the ‘X’ factor that has ensured the relevance and liability of traditional media stream.

In the geostrategic framework, the role of traditional media cannot be overlooked. Credibility of these institutions has sustained despite new challenges, new formats and tech driven solutions. The foundation of traditional media has been reinforced with the strong communication connect that ensures its viability and sustainability.

Looking ahead, the most effective communication strategies will integrate AI capabilities with the credibility of traditional media. AI can assist in data analysis and real-time monitoring, while traditional media ensures authenticity and a human-centred approach. This hybrid communication model will help navigate the evolving geopolitical landscape, ensuring both efficiency and trustworthiness in strategic messaging. This much needed synergy between traditional and contemporary is not a far cry and can be realistically achieved in the progressing communication scenario. Through remodelling of existing communication strategy and introducing a new information order, which is long due, a more efficient, transformative and healthy mode of geostrategic communication can be established.

As we move forward, one thing remains clear—while AI will continue to shape the future of communication, the human element and traditional media will remain fundamental to fostering trust, credibility, and effective diplomacy.

The writer is a former civil servant. He writes on cinema and strategic communication (Views expressed are personal.)

Inputs provided by Zoya Ahmad and Vaishnavie Srinivasan



