Power to play critical role in achieving goal of Viksit Bharat: Manohar Lal

Power is a critical component in achieving the goal of a developed India (Viksit Bharat) by 2047, Union Power and Housing and Urban Affairs Minister, Manohar Lal said on Friday.

He said optimal utilisation of generating capacity could be ensured with the availability of an adequate transmission system, which requires a reliable power infrastructure.

Chairing the meeting of the Parliamentary Consultative Committee for his Ministry, Mr Manohar Lal said the National Electricity Plan (NEP) provides the details of the transmission system required to be added in the country during the period 2023 to 2032, which is commensurate with the generation capacity addition and growth of electricity demand in the country.

As per the NEP-Transmission, about 1.91 lakh circuit kilometre (ckm) of transmission lines and 1,274 GVA (Giga Volt Ampere) of transformation capacity is planned to be added during the 10-year period (2023 to 2032).

The NEP-Transmission covering transmission plan till the year 2031-32 has been prepared by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA).

In the meeting, issues related to RoW (Right of way), new technologies in transmission, and cyber security were also discussed.

Members provided several suggestions concerning various initiatives and schemes. They also commended the initiatives and efforts of the Power Ministry in the expansion of the country’s transmission network.

The minister directed officials to take appropriate actions to incorporate the suggestions made by the members and prioritise the welfare of the people.

The government last month informed that the average electricity supply in rural areas has increased from 12.5 hours in 2014 to 22.6 hours in 2025 and in urban areas to 23.4 hours this year.

Manohar Lal said the goal is to make power accessible to everyone and all times and the government is aiming for 100 per cent electrification of households across the country.

The minister informed that fossil-based power capacity has increased from 168 GW in 2014 to 246 GW in January 2025 which shows an increase of around 46 per cent. He also informed that the increase in non-fossil capacity has increased from around 80GW in 2014 to around 220 GW in 2025 (as of January 31) which is around 180 per cent increase.