Watch: A ‘Garba’ song, penned by PM Narendra Modi and sung by Dhvani Bhanushali

PM Modi ‘Garbo Song’: Indian pop singer Dhvani Bhanushali has released her new song titled ‘Garbo’, a traditional Gujarati Garba, which was written by none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi years ago. Besides politics, PM Modi has a hobby for writing and the Garba was one of his past works.

The video song was co-produced by Jackky Bhagnani and JjustMusic and sung by Bhanushali and singer, composer Tanishk Bagchi. Bhanushali shared the video in a post on X, saying she loved the Garba lyrics written by PM Modi and wanted to make a song with fresh rhythm and flavor.

“Dear @narendramodi Ji, #TanishkBagchi and I loved Garba penned by you and we wanted to make a song with a fresh rhythm, composition and flavour. @Jjust_Music helped us bring this song and video to life,” she wrote.

Advertisement

Reacting to her post, Prime Minister Modi thanked her and said that the song has brought back many memories. The PM also said that while he could not write anything new in for many years, he did manage to write a new Garba over the last few days and share that during Navratri.

“Thank you @dhvanivinod, Tanishk Bagchi and the team of @Jjust_Music for this lovely rendition of a Garba I had penned years ago! It does bring back many memories. I have not written for many years now but I did manage to write a new Garba over the last few days, which I will share during Navratri,” Modi responded.

Watch the song below

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Dhvani Bhanushali is a Mumbai-born Indian pop singer, famously known for her single Vaaste in 2019. The song became instant hit and has crossed 1.4 billion views on YouTube, making her the youngest and fastest Indian pop star to hit 1 billion views on YouTube.