Warm and picturesque welcome awaits G20 delegates

The NDMC’s Horticulture Department has embarked on a visually stunning project to decorate approximately 1,000 trees lined up along the routes taken by G20 Summit attendees.

These trees will be adorned with vibrant two-colour marigolds, creating a breathtaking and festive atmosphere as guests travel along in their vehicles.

It was informed by New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) vice-chairman Satish Upadhyay on Friday.

“This initiative aims to extend a warm and picturesque welcome from NDMC to the world leaders and delegates attending the Summit,” he said.

Upadhyay said the tree decoration project commenced this morning and covers all prominent areas and roads that will be frequented by G20 Summit guests. It is part of NDMC’s meticulous preparations to ensure that the city is at its best during this high-profile event, he said.

India is all set to host the G20 Summit in New Delhi on September 9-10. The international event will be held at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

The NDMC vice-chairman also shared details about the strategic placement of twenty G20 boards at key locations across the city. The locations include 11 Murti, Windsor Place, Lalit Hotel, Imperial Hotel, Kartavya Path – C Hexagon, Akbar Road – C Hexagon, Sher Shah Suri Marg – C Hexagon, Patiala House – Purana Quila Road, Teen Murti Roundabout, PM House Roundabout, Mathew Circus, Taj Palace Hotel, Maurya Sheraton Hotel, Kautilya Marg Roundabout, Leela Hotel, Shantipath near STP, Mathew Circus, Zakir Hussain Marg – C Hexagon, York Place, and Taj Mansingh Hotel.

These boards will be decorated with five different types of flowers which include Chrysanthemum, Gumphrina, Daisy, Asparagus, Meri, Marigold etc.

Upadhyay said thousands of bunches of marigold flowers have been purchased for this work.

Furthermore, 23 flower fountains have been strategically placed at nine prominent locations to enhance the city’s beauty and charm during the G20 Summit. These locations include Mandi House Roundabout, Windsor Place Roundabout, Vice President House Roundabout, Triangular Plot Akbar Road Teen Murti Roundabout, Kautilya Marg Roundabout, Segment of Canada Embassy Roundabout, Yashwant Place Roundabout, and PM House Roundabout.

A total of 23 flower fountains are installed at nine prominent locations, the NDMC vice-chairman informed.