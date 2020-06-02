Himachal Pradesh Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) would hold virtual rallies in all 68 assembly constituencies from 5-30 June to celebrate completion of one year term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi led NDA government.

State BJP general secretary Trilok Jamwal said the virtual rallies would be organised as per the directions of national party chief J P Nadda through video conferencing.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur would address a press conference of all four parliamentary constituencies on 5 June while national BJP spokesperson Nalin Kohli would address another press conference on 11 June, he said.

“Under the campaign, the party would distribute pamphlets detailing achievements of Union government and also the letters of PM Modi among workers and general public at block level,” he added.

Jamwal said in the video-conferencing at assembly constituency level, 300 party leaders and workers would participate while at least 100 party workers’ from various morchas will participate in these rallies.

“The rallies will be held in the state parliamentary constituency wise and the party workers have been instructed to reach at least 50,000 persons in their respective parliamentary constituencies through social media platforms as Facebook, YouTube, Instagram etc,” he added.

He added that party workers have also been instructed to create WhatsApp groups at booth level in each block as the content related to achievements of PM Modi government would be circulated only on this app.