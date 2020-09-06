To curb the menace of people not adhering to Covid-19 protocol, Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit has promulgated an ordinance to make violation of Covid-19 norms like spitting in public places and not wearing face masks, as a compoundable offence.

The Governor has promulgated the ordinance under Tamil Nadu Public Health Act 1939 (Second Amendment) Ordinance 2020 that will attract a fine of Rs 200 or above for the violation of Covid-19 norms.

According to a release from Raj Bhavan, also attested by Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan, “The offences punishable under sub-section (2) of section 78 of the Tamil Nadu Public Health Act 1939 (Tamil Nadu Act III of 1939) are declared as compoundable for the amount specified.”

The authorities can now on levy a spot fine or file a chargesheet against the violators. A person spitting in public places should pay a fine of Rs 500, while a person violating physical distancing norms in public places or gatherings as ordered by the authority will be fined Rs 500.

The violation of standard operating procedures (SOP) in salons, spas, gyms and commercial establishments or other such public places will attract Rs 5,000 fine.

The non-adherence of guidelines issued by the government in containment zones by individuals will attract Rs 500 fine while vehicles or commercial establishments violating the norms in containment zones will attract a penalty of Rs 5,000.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu today registered 5,870 new cases, taking the total number of persons tested positive for coronavirus infection in the State so far to 4,57,697.

As many as 61 Covid-19 patients died today, taking the total number of fatalities in the State due to the pandemic to 7,748.

According to the daily bulletin released by the state health department, Chennai registered 965 cases in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of persons affected by the pandemic in the metropolis has reached 1,40,685.

Total 5,859 patients were discharged from various hospitals in Tamil Nadu today. With this, the total number of recoveries in the State has touched 3,98,366.