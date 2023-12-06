Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra: I&B Ministry Secretary Apurva Chandra interacts with beneficiaries

The Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra urban campaigns are being held at various places in Delhi and other cities to raise awareness through outreach activities and achieve saturation of various welfare programs launched by the Centre. On Wednesday, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting Secretary Apurva Chandra participated in a program organized as part of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra at Humayupur, Safdarjung Enclave of South Delhi.

He administered the pledge of Viksit Bharat and interacted with beneficiaries of various schemes on the occasion. The Secretary said the yatra aims to provide benefits of central government schemes to people by reaching their doorsteps.

He said over two thousand vans are operating throughout the country as part of the campaign to cover over 2.60 lakh Gram Panchayats and 3,600 urban local bodies by January end.

As part of this campaign 5 specially designed IEC (Information, Education, Communication) vans are travelling across 11 districts of Delhi eventually covering more than 600 locations.

On-spot services like PM SVANidhi Camp, Health Camp, Ayushman Card camp, Aadhar updation camp, and PM Ujjwala camp are organized at the Vikasit Bharat event sites. A large number of people, especially women are visiting these camps to avail the on-spot services.

The Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 15th on the occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Divas in Khunti, Jharkhand. The urban campaign of Delhi was launched by Lt Governor V K Saxena on 28th November.

As of today, the Vikasit Bharat IEC Vans have visited 85 places across various districts of Delhi spreading awareness about welfare schemes such as PM SVANidhi, Mudra Loans, Stand Up India and Start-Up India, Digital Payments revolution, PM eBus Sewa, Ayushman Bharat, PM Awas (Urban) PM Ujjwala Yojana among others.