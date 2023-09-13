PHDCCI holds Media Summit to promote vernacular press, discuss industry challenges

The PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) Wednesday held its first Media Summit to discuss the rise of Indian language newspapers and the impact of technology on the media industry. The summit was attended by government officials, media executives, and academics.

Speaking at the event, Apurva Chandra, Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, emphasized the importance of vernacular newspapers.

Chandra said that the media plays a crucial role in connecting with people from different parts of the country and that the government is committed to promoting vernacular languages. He also called on publishing houses to innovate and adapt to the changing needs of readers.

“Young people are increasingly consuming news in shorter formats, and media needs to find ways to reach them,” he added.

Saket Dalmia, President of PHDCCI, who also graced the event with his presence, said that the media is not just a source of information, but also a shaper of public opinion.

He said that the summit is an opportunity to discuss the challenges facing the media industry and to find ways to address them.

Executive Director of PHDCCI Dr. Ranjeet Mehta said that the summit is the first of its kind in India.

Pawan Agarwal, Chair Media & Communication Committee & Deputy Managing Director, Dainik Bhaskar Group, and Mohit Jain, Co-Chair Media & Communication Committee & Chief Operating Officer, The Times Group also attended the event.

Agarwal emphasized on regional media being deeply rooted in Indian culture and underscored how the print media is still one of the most credible medium of news.

The Times Group COO thanked the chief guest Apoorva Chandra for gracing the summit and lauded the efforts of the government that attributes importance to the media sector.