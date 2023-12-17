India will be developed nation by 2047 if 140 crore Indians take this resolve: PM Modi in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday arrived in his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi on a two-day visit. During the visit, the prime minister interacted with the beneficiaries of the ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’.

During the interaction, Modi said that India will become a developed country by 2047 if 140 crore countrymen take this resolve.

“If the 140 crore countrymen take a resolve to make the nation developed, then India will surely become ‘Viksit’ by 2047,” the prime minister said while interacting with beneficiaries of ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’.

Advertisement

PM Modi said that the yatra is a way to know from people if what he promised is being fulfilled or not.

“‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp yatra’ is my examination. Through this, I want to know from you if what I promised was fulfilled or not, whether people got houses or not, whether people lacking a house got houses. In our country, many government schemes have been made, based on the experience of all of them, I felt that the most important thing for the country to pay attention to is that the schemes of the government should reach people at the right time without any problems,” he said.

The prime minister also emphasized the role of the government to fulfill the aspirations of the people and they don’t need to run after the government for that.

“If there is a Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, then the houses should be built with the help of the government. There is no need to run after the government. The Govt should work from the front and since you have given me this work, about four crore families have got permanent houses,” he added.

During the two-day visit, Modi will also launch 37 projects worth over Rs 19,000 crore for the development of his constituency.