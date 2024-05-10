Vice President performs ‘darshan’ of Ram Lala

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday performed darshan of Ram Lala at Ram Temple here on the auspicious occasion of Akshay Tritiya.

After arriving from New Delhi, he first offered prayers at Hanumangarhi and then performed darshan of Ram Lala.

The Vice President also participated in religious rituals organized on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya and visited Kuber Tila.

Advertisement

He also went to the Saryu bank where he performed puja and aarti.