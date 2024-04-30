President Murmu to visit Ayodhya on Wednesday

President Droupadi Murmu will visit Ayodhya on Wednesday, the Rashtrapati Bhavan announced on Tuesday.

During her stay in Ayodhya, she will make ‘darshan’ and ‘aarti’ at Shri Hanuman Garhi Temple, Prabhu Shri Ram Temple, and Kuber Teela.

She will also do the ‘Saryu pujan’ and ‘aarti’.

