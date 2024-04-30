Logo

# India

President Murmu to visit Ayodhya on Wednesday

During her stay in Ayodhya, she will make ‘darshan’ and ‘aarti’ at Shri Hanuman Garhi Temple, Prabhu Shri Ram Temple, and Kuber Teela.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | April 30, 2024 7:04 pm

President Murmu (Photo: Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn)

President Droupadi Murmu will visit Ayodhya on Wednesday, the Rashtrapati Bhavan announced on Tuesday.

During her stay in Ayodhya, she will make ‘darshan’ and ‘aarti’ at Shri Hanuman Garhi Temple, Prabhu Shri Ram Temple, and Kuber Teela.

She will also do the ‘Saryu pujan’ and ‘aarti’.

