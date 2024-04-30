President Murmu to visit Ayodhya on Wednesday

PM likely to hold roadshow in Ayodhya on May 5
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to hold a big roadshow in Ayodhya on May 5 after darshan of Ram Lalla, in support of BJP candidate from Faizabad Lok Sabha constituency Lallu Singh.
During her stay in Ayodhya, she will make ‘darshan’ and ‘aarti’ at Shri Hanuman Garhi Temple, Prabhu Shri Ram Temple, and Kuber Teela.
President Droupadi Murmu will visit Ayodhya on Wednesday, the Rashtrapati Bhavan announced on Tuesday.
She will also do the ‘Saryu pujan’ and ‘aarti’.
