Ammy Virk drops groovy track ‘Darshan’

Punjabi sensation Ammy Virk has just dropped a bombshell of a track called “Darshan,” and it’s already making waves across the music scene. Teaming up with the talented Sukhe Muzical Doctorz, this dynamic duo has cooked up a party anthem that’s sure to get everyone on their feet.

In a statement brimming with excitement, Ammy Virk shared, “Working on this track has been an absolute blast, and collaborating with such an incredible team has been a dream come true. ‘Darshan’ is all about good vibes and letting loose, and we’ve poured our hearts into creating an electrifying experience for our audience. Trust me, this one’s going to be a visual and auditory treat!”

But that’s not all that’s keeping Ammy busy. On the silver screen, he’s gearing up to share screen space with some big names including Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, and Vaani Kapoor in the upcoming flick “Khel Khel Mein.” Scheduled for a September 6 release, the movie promises to deliver a rollercoaster ride of laughter, drama, and endless fun, as announced by the makers on their official Instagram handle.

Directed by Mudassar Aziz and backed by a powerhouse production team, “Khel Khel Mein” is set to take audiences on an unforgettable journey. And if that’s not enough to keep fans on the edge of their seats, Ammy’s also starring in “Bad Newz” alongside Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri, produced by none other than the maestro of entertainment, Karan Johar.

Taking to Instagram, Karan Johar himself teased, “Get ready for the most entertaining hungama – a hilarious once in a billion situation awaits…a comedy inspired by true events!! #BadNewz IN CINEMAS 19th July 2024!”

So mark your calendars, because July 19 will bring a double dose of entertainment with “Bad Newz” hitting theaters, promising laughter and thrills aplenty. With both his music and acting careers skyrocketing, it’s safe to say that Ammy Virk is on fire, and fans couldn’t be more thrilled to join him on this exhilarating ride!