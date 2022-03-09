Vice President arrives in Aizawl; begins four-day tour of Mizoram and Sikkim

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu today arrived in Aizawl on a four-day tour of Mizoram and Sikkim.

Naidu was welcomed by Governor of Mizoram Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati; Mizoram Minister for Health & Family Welfare Dr. R Lalthangliana; Rajya Sabha MP K Vanlalvena and other dignitaries at the Lengpui Airport.

Later, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga called on the Vice President at Raj Bhavan.

In the evening, Naidu attended a cultural event at Raj Bhawan hosted by the Governor. The Vice President witnessed traditional dances of Mizoram Sarlamkai, Chheih Lam, and Cheraw, among other cultural performances.

Naidu conveyed his appreciation for the artists for beautifully showcasing the culture of Mizoram.

The Vice President is scheduled to address the Legislative Assembly of Mizoram tomorrow, 10th March.