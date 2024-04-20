Mizoram records lowest voter turnout among northeast states

In the initial phase of polling, Mizoram, a hilly state nestled along the Myanmar border, recorded a voter turnout of 56.68%, the lowest among the North Eastern states.

This figure was reported by the ECI Voter Turnout Portal by 5 PM, indicating a decline from the 63% turnout seen in the 2019 General Election to the Lok Sabha.

Despite earnest endeavors by the election department to stimulate participation, Mizoram maintained its trend of lower voter turnout in national elections compared to its legislative assembly counterparts, as evident from the final tallies.

Advertisement

The latest electoral roll reveals a total of 856,364 voters in Mizoram, comprising 414,805 males and 441,559 females. Additionally, there are 4,963 service voters (4872 male, 91 female), 4741 voters aged 85 and above (2167 male, 2574 female), 3396 PwD voters (1876 male, 1521 female), and 36,370 young voters aged 18-19 (18,659 male, 17,711 female).

Across the state, there are 1276 polling stations established, encompassing 751 rural and 525 urban stations, resulting in an average of 671 voters per polling station. Notably, 765 polling stations were equipped with webcasting capabilities for monitoring purposes.