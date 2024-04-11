Jaishankar unveils manifesto in Mizoram, emphasises connectivity projects ahead of Lok Sabha elections

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar unveiled the party manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, initiating the electoral campaign in the mountainous state of Mizoram.

With just one parliamentary seat at stake, Mizoram is scheduled to vote on April 19.

During the manifesto release, Jaishankar highlighted the Modi government’s committed efforts to complete vital connectivity projects in the strategically significant region.

He particularly emphasised the government’s focus on enhancing connectivity, notably the initiative to establish access to Myanmar’s Sittwe Port via a road from Mizoram.

The completion of this road project is poised to substantially reinforce India’s ‘Act East Policy’ and represent a notable milestone in regional connectivity, he stressed.

Jaishankar underscored the importance of persistent efforts despite challenges, citing ongoing negotiations with various groups to advance the projects amid the current situation in Myanmar.

The Kaladan River’s multimodal transit transport facility connects the Sittwe port to Paletwa in Myanmar, adjacent to India, through an inland waterway, and from Paletwa to Zorinpui in Mizoram via a road component.

Once fully operational, the Kaladan Multimodal Transit Transport Project (KMTTP) is anticipated to not only promote investment and trade but also offer alternative connectivity routes to India’s landlocked Northeast region.

Mizoram boasts a total electorate base of 861,277. Among them, Aizawl district holds the highest number of voters, totaling 288,268, while Hnahthial district has the lowest count at 16,257 voters.