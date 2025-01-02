Veteran journalist S Jayachandran Nair passes away

Veteran journalist and writer S Jayachandran Nair passed away on Thursday in Bangaluru. He was 85.

He is survived by his wife Saraswathy Amma, daughter Deepa and son Jaydeep.

Advertisement

Credited with changing the face of magazine journalism in Malayalam, Jayachandran Nair was the founder-editor of Samakalika Malayalam, the news and literary magazine of the New Indian Express. Before his stint with Samakalika Malayalam, Nair was the editor of Kalakaumudi weekly.

Advertisement

Born at Sree Varaham in Thiruvananthapuram, S Jayachandran Nair started his career as a journalist with Kaumudi Newspaper in 1957. In 1975, he became the editor of the literary and culture magazine, Kala Kaumudi. He served as editor of Samakalika Malayalam from its launch in 1997 to 2013.

Among his notable accomplishments are the award-winning autobiography ‘Ente Pradakshina Vazhikal’ and ‘Mounaprararthana Pole,’ a study of the esteemed filmmaker G Aravindan. His expertise extended to scriptwriting too. He scripted and produced award-winning movies Piravi and Swam, directed by Shaji N Karun. He was bestowed the Sahitya Akademi award in 2012 for his autobiography Ente Pradakshina Vazhikal. Other literary works include Rosadalangal, Puzhayum Kadalum, Alakalillatha Aakasam, Veyilthundukal and Unmadathinte Sooryakanthikal

Kerala chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has condoled Jayachandran Nair’s demise. In his condolence message, Pinarayi Vijayan described Nair as a remarkable individual who made invaluable contributions to literature, cinema, and literary journalism.