Two kids die in house fire incident in Delhi

Two children lost their lives after a fire broke out at their house in west Delhi’s East Punjabi Bagh area, police said on Monday.

According to officials, it was on Sunday night at around 8:20 pm, they received a distress call at the Punjabi Bagh Police Station regarding the fire incident, and soon a team was rushed to the spot.

When the police team reached the spot, they found that the house was in flames, and the firefighters were dousing the blaze, and were trying to rescue the children — a 14-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy — who were said to be trapped inside the house.

The police have said that Savita, who is the occupant of the premises that caught fire, informed that she was cooking at around 8 pm and some clothing caught fire.

She said that her son and daughters were inside the room, and one of her daughters along with her escaped unharmed, but her elder daughter and son got trapped in the fire inside.

It was when she raised an alarm, the landlord’s son and other tenants came to help and managed to rescue her other two children who were trapped in fire and they were rushed to Acharya Bhikshu Hospital in Moti Nagar.

Unfortunately, the two children were declared dead due to 100 per cent burns.

It was learned that the father of the children who works as a security guard was on duty and not at home when the incident took place.