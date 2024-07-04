Veteran BJP leader LK Advani discharged from hospital

Veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani was discharged from a private hospital here on Thursday.

Advani, who had served as the seventh Deputy Prime Minister under the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led government, was discharged from the Apollo Hospital on Thursday evening, according to a news agency.

He was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday night.

It may be mentioned that on 26th June, Advani was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here and was discharged the next day.

In March this year, President Droupadi Murmu conferred the Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award of the country, on the 96-year-old leader.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had heaped praise on Advani and said his contribution to the development of India was monumental.

“Advani Ji’s decades-long service in public life has been marked by an unwavering commitment to transparency and integrity, setting an exemplary standard in political ethics. He has made unparalleled efforts towards furthering national unity and cultural resurgence. The conferring of the Bharat Ratna on him is a very emotional moment for me. I will always consider it my privilege that I got countless opportunities to interact with him and learn from him,” he had said.

The Prime Minister said his parliamentary interventions have always been exemplary, and full of rich insights.

Advani had also served as the national president of the BJP.