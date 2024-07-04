LK Advani health update: BJP veteran under observation in Apollo Hospital, condition stable

Days after being discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi, veteran BJP leader and former deputy prime minister Lal Krishna Advani was admitted to Apollo Hospital in the national capital on Wednesday night.

According to the hospital, Advani, 96, is under the observation of Dr. Vinit Suri at Apollo Hospital, and his condition is stable.

While the details of his ailment were not made public, his office stated that it is a routine check-up.

Advertisement

This comes days after he was admitted to AIIMS and was discharged after spending a night there.

Advani was conferred with the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honor, by President Draupadi Murmu on March 30 earlier this year.