# India

BJP leader LK Advani admitted to Delhi AIIMS; condition ‘stable’

The 96-year-old leader has been kept in a private ward under the supervision of doctors of the Urology Department, the sources said.

IANS | New Delhi | June 27, 2024 7:35 am

File photo of PM Modi giving flowers to Advani on his 90th birthday. (Twitter/PM Modi)

Veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani was admitted to the AIIMS here late on Wednesday night, sources said, adding that the condition of the former Deputy Prime Minister is stable.

He served as the Deputy Prime Minister from 2002 to 2004 and was recently conferred the Bharat Ratna, the country’s highest civilian honour, by President Droupadi Murmu. He also served as BJP President three times.

