Prioritising preventive healthcare over symptom-based

The fifth edition of “Health of the Nation 2025” (HoN-2025) by the Apollo Hospitals commenced with a clear message: “Don’t wait for symptoms, rather make preventive health your priority”. Based on health screenings from over 2.5 million individuals across India, Apollo revealed a report of a silent epidemic where millions are living with undiagnosed chronic conditions despite showing no visible symptoms. Notably, 26 per cent were found hypertensive and 23 per cent diabetic despite being asymptomatic, underlining that a symptom-led healthcare model is no longer viable.

The reports in “HoN 2025” are drawn from de-identified electronic medical records (EMRs of preventive health checks), structured clinical evaluations and AI-driven risk stratification across Apollo’s hospitals, clinics, diagnostics labs and wellness centres.

Dr Suneeta Reddy, managing director, Apollo Hospitals, said, “The Health of the Nation Report reaffirms that the future of healthcare is early, data-led, and personalised. When 66 per cent of people screened have fatty liver, 85 per cent of them being non-alcoholic, it signals the urgency for new diagnostics and early detection at scale. Prevention is India’s most scalable healthcare solution. With Apollo’s mission to democratise preventive health, the ProHealth program can create measurable population-level impact with consistent follow-up and real-time data.”

The report zeros in on three urgent health challenges: fatty liver disease, postmenopausal health decline, and childhood obesity, emphasising the need for early personalised interventions and lifestyle-based care models.

Fatty liver

Once seen as a concern only for those who consumed alcohol, fatty liver appears to emerge as an important health issue linked to obesity, diabetes, and hypertension. Of the 257,199 individuals screened, a staggering 65 per cent had fatty liver, and 85 per cent of those were non-alcoholic. More than half had normal blood tests, meaning traditional diagnostics alone are not enough for a thorough evaluation.

Post-menopause

The HoN 2025 report highlights a dramatic escalation in health risks for women post-menopause. Diabetes rates spike from 14 per cent pre-menopause to 40 per cent post-menopause, obesity climbs sharply from 76 per cent to 86 per cent, and fatty liver prevalence rises from 54 per cent to 70 per cent. These significant shifts underline hormonal changes’ profound impact on women’s long-term health, emphasising the necessity for proactive, personalised health strategies for women as they approach menopause.

Rising cases of obesity in kids

Obesity among students is rising rapidly, posing serious long-term health threats. The report found that 8 per cent of primary school students were already overweight or obese, an early indicator. This prevalence increases significantly through adolescence, reaching 28 per cent among college students, highlighting the compounding impact of lifestyle and dietary changes. Additionally, 19 per cent of college students were found to be pre-hypertensive, showing that non-communicable diseases (NCDs) are taking root much earlier than previously recognised.

Hypertension

Screening around 450,000 individuals in 2024 revealed that 26 per cent were hypertensive, often without any symptoms. Hypertension continues to be a key contributor to India’s cardiovascular burden and remains underdiagnosed and undertreated. The report calls for standardised blood pressure monitoring and public health campaigns that make BP checking a routine part of wellness.

Heart diseases

Among asymptomatic individuals who underwent coronary calcium scoring, 46 per cent had calcium deposits, which are early signs of atherosclerosis. Of these, 25 per cent had obstructive coronary artery disease (CAD). Even more striking, 2.5 per cent of those with calcium deposits were under the age of 40. These figures reinforce the importance of advanced imaging techniques like calcium scoring and CT angiography for detecting early risk.

Mental health

Mental health has long lingered in the shadows of India’s public health conversation, but the latest data shines a much-needed spotlight. Of the 47,424 individuals screened for depression using the PHQ-9 scale, 7 per cent of women and 5 per cent of men exhibited signs of clinical depression, with the burden peaking in the middle-age bracket (40–55). These figures highlight not just a growing prevalence but also the deep societal stigma that continues to hinder early intervention. Apollo Hospitals is advocating for integrated mental health assessments in routine check-ups, wider use of digital mental health platforms, and community-level awareness to foster openness and timely care.

Obstructive Sleep Apnoea (OSA)

The Health of the Nation 2025 report reveals a startling trend: 1 in 4 Indians are at high risk for Obstructive Sleep Apnoea (OSA), a disorder closely linked to obesity, cardiovascular disease, and daytime fatigue. Based on screenings of 53,000 individuals, 33 per cent of men and 10 per cent of women were identified as high-risk. Risk levels rise sharply with age, affecting 68 per cent of men and 22 per cent of women over 55. Despite its high prevalence, OSA remains underdiagnosed, often mistaken for general fatigue or stress.

Apollo is calling for routine sleep risk assessments in metabolic screenings, stronger public awareness about OSA symptoms, and workplace wellness programmes that address sleep hygiene as a core pillar of preventive care.

Cancer detection

In 2024, the median age for cervical cancer diagnosis was 49, for breast cancer 57, and for lung cancer 61, a full decade earlier than global averages. The report advocates lowering the age threshold for routine screening and driving awareness in urban and rural populations alike.

Micronutrient deficiencies

Anaemia affected 45 per cent of women and 26 per cent of men, while vitamin D deficiency impacted 77 per cent of women and 82 per cent of men. Vitamin B12 deficiency was also significant, with 38 per cent of men and 27 per cent of women showing low levels. Among those under 40, the deficiency was even more pronounced; 49 per cent of men and 35 per cent of women were vitamin B12 deficient. These gaps, if left unaddressed, can impair energy, cognition, and metabolic function. Apollo recommends widespread education as an essential first step towards improving national nutrition and long-term health.

Obesity and Metabolic Dysfunction

The report highlights that 61 per cent of individuals screened were obese, with another 18 per cent overweight. Obesity continues to act as the root cause of a range of NCDs. Apollo supports expanding physical literacy in schools and workplaces and making BMI and metabolic screenings part of every annual health check.

Dr Preetha Reddy, executive vice chairperson, Apollo Hospitals, said, “The Health of the Nation 2025 report highlights the critical issues that we must address, particularly regarding women’s health and childhood obesity. The rise in metabolic risks post-menopause is a clear indicator that we need more than just routine screenings. It is essential to have age-appropriate, gender-sensitive protocols that can truly address the unique needs of women. The report also underscores the increasing rates of obesity and pre-hypertension among children, which is deeply concerning. These are not just statistics but signs that we must act swiftly.”

West Bengal’s representation based on screenings conducted across Apollo Hospitals over the past year:

Vitamin-D deficiency: 88 per cent of individuals screened had low vitamin-D levels.

Fatty Liver: 64 per cent diagnosed with Grade I fatty liver.

Hypertension: 33 per cent hypertensive, with an additional 44 per cent in the pre-hypertensive stage.

Obesity and overweight: 61 per cent obese, 19 per cent overweight, driven by sedentary habits and poor nutrition.

Flexibility Challenges: 66 per cent with limited flexibility, reflecting reduced physical movement and posture issues.