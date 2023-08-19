Uttarakhand: Parts of Karnaprayag-Gwaldam National Highway washed away

Amid heavy rains in Chamoli district in Uttarakhand, parts of the Karnaprayag-Gwaldam National Highway got washed away by the Pindar River, which is in spate, officials said on Saturday.

Commuters on the route have been left stranded route.

Due to the flow of the river, the soil of the lower parts of the road is continuously being eroded.

Advertisement

According to Chamoli district administration, efforts are on to clear the debris and reopen the road.

Further details are awaited.