Uttar Pradesh: Massive fire breaks out in scrap market near Lucknow

Flats for the poor on land seized from Mukhtar Ansari in Lucknow
The land in question belonged to enemy property in Dalibagh, which was in the possession of the jailed gangster.
Fire tenders were present at the spot to douse the flames.
ANI | New Delhi | December 26, 2023 10:30 am
A massive fire broke out in a scrap market near Lucknow’s Keshav Nagar area in the early hours of Tuesday, fire officials said.
Fire tenders were present at the spot to douse the flames.
No casualties have been reported, as per latest information available. The cause of the fire has not yet been ascertained.
Further details are awaited.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The land in question belonged to enemy property in Dalibagh, which was in the possession of the jailed gangster.
Luckily, other patients in the hospital escaped unhurt thanks to their timely evacuation to other wards.
Multiple videos of the drive went viral on social media where police were purportedly seen manhandling a vendor and dragging several into vans on Sunday.
Advertisement