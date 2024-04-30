Fire in the garbage dump

Signalling cables were damaged following a smoke emission due to fire in a garbage dump between Ballygunge and Dhakuria stations today.

The disruption occurred at about 11.15 am when a fire broke out in the garbage dump in the civil area beside railway tracks in the stretch damaging the signalling cable passing nearby due to excessive heat.

Due to damage of the signal, cables down starter and up home signal of Ballygunge were affected resulting in disruption of the normal train movements. According to the Eastern Railway, maintenance staff of the signal and telecom department rushed to the spot to replace the cable and restore normal signalled movement of trains.

Advertisement