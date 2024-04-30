Fire at wholesale market in Burrabazar

A fire broke out at a plastic warehouse in the wholesale market, Burrabazar, this morning.

Initially, seven fire engines arrived at the scene, followed by eight more to combat the rapidly spreading fire fuelled by combustible materials and plastic. The warehouse, located near the Nakhoda mosque in the wholesale market area, caught fire unexpectedly early in the morning. Local residents immediately sprung into action to assist in extinguishing the fire. The news was reported to the fire department and the police.

Multiple fire engines from the fire department rushed to the scene. Due to the remote location, there was a delay in the firefighters’ response to begin extinguishing the fire. The fire engines could not reach the warehouse where the fire broke out. However, firemen initiated firefighting operations through hoses from a distance. The presence of chemical substances in the warehouse accelerated the spread of the fire in the vicinity. The flames even spread to an adjacent building’s upper floors. Thick black smoke filled the area, causing panic in the nearby community. Fortunately, there were no casualties reported, but the extent of the damage is yet to be determined.

Local councillor and the fire minister Sujit Bose visited the scene. Initial speculation from the fire department suggests that the fire may have been caused by a short circuit. However, they cannot confirm without further investigation. Questions have arisen regarding who granted permission to establish such a warehouse in the densely-populated residential area and whether all necessary documents were in order.

Minister Bose stated, “Our priority is to fully extinguish the fire first. Then we will investigate whether the paperwork for the warehouse was in order and if there were proper fire safety measures in place.” Tapas Ray, the BJP candidate from north Kolkata, also arrived at the scene and criticized both the police and the fire department for their lack of preparedness. He demanded answers from all parties involved. His presence added tension to the situation as his supporters started chanting slogans. However, the police managed to control the situation upon their arrival.