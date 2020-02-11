USA President Donald Trump on February 24-25 will visit India to meet the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the White House announced on Tuesday.

In a tweet, the White House announced Trump’s visit on the aforesaid dates.

“The trip will further strengthen the US-India strategic partnership and highlight the strong and enduring bonds between the American and Indian people,” the White House said.

President @realDonaldTrump & @FLOTUS will travel to India from February 24-25 to visit Prime Minister @narendramodi! The trip will further strengthen the U.S.-India strategic partnership & highlight the strong & enduring bonds between the American & Indian people. 🇺🇸 🇮🇳 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 10, 2020

Trump’s visit does not come as a surprise move as earlier on January 16, the Ministry of External Affairs had stated that over the proposed visit of President Trump, India, and the USA are in contact through diplomatic channels.

“Speculations have been made on this for months. When PM Modi met US President Trump, he had invited him to India. Both the countries are in contact over this. We will share with you as and when we get concrete information,” NDTV was quoted External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar as saying.

In September last year, PM Modi during the “Howdy Modi” event in Houston invited President Trump and his family to India. He said it will give a new height to the shared dreams of the two countries.

During the 2+2 ministerial dialogue, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during when they called their American counterparts Mark Esper and Mike Pompeo had also invited the American President to India.