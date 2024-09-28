UP’s model of multifaceted development is inspiring: Piyush Goyal

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal stated on Saturday that Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a model of multifaceted development under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s leadership, significantly contributing to India’s status as the fastest-growing economy in the world.

Speaking as the chief guest at the trade show’s valedictory ceremony, Goyal said, “The success of this trade show showcases Uttar Pradesh’s increasing strength.”

The Union Minister stated that the influx of buyers expressing interest in the products will elevate the country’s industrial development to new heights.

He emphasised the state government’s commitment to skill development, stating that the rise in skilled employment is benefiting entrepreneurs. “The effective implementation of central schemes by the Yogi government is also noteworthy,” he added.

Goyal further pointed out that the state’s focus on skill development, improving the ease of doing business and developing smart cities has made Uttar Pradesh a source of pride for the nation.

During the event, Rakesh Sachan, the Minister for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises, Khadi and Village Industries, Handloom and Textiles for the Government of Uttar Pradesh, remarked that the current atmosphere in the state is attracting investors.

He stated, “In 2017, exports stood at just Rs 88,000 crore, but today that figure has more than doubled. The government has set an ambitious target of reaching Rs 3 lakh crore in exports within the next two years. This growth is driven by MSMEs and the One District One Product (ODOP) initiative. Under Yogi ji’s leadership, the state is creating new avenues for development across all sectors, including law and order, infrastructure, rail connectivity, and new airports.”

He added that the policies implemented by the state government in 2022 will undoubtedly benefit entrepreneurs, positioning Uttar Pradesh as both an ‘Udyam Pradesh’ and ‘Uttam Pradesh,’ with the aim of achieving a $1 trillion economy by 2025.