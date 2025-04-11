Not in hurry, will never negotiate at gunpoint: Goyal on US’s 90-day pause

Union minister Piyush Goyal, reacting on the tariff imposed by the US President Donald Trump and later hitting the 90-day pause button for India, on Friday said India will not be in a hurry and will negotiate what is in the interest of its people.

“We never negotiate at gunpoint. Favourable time constraints motivate us for quicker talks, but till the time we are not able to secure the interest of our country and our people, we do not hurry,” the minister said. .

Speaking on the sidelines of the Italy-India Business, Science and Technology Forum, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said, “Trade talks proceed when both sides are sensitive to each other’s concerns and requirements. All our trade talks are progressing well, in the spirit of India First, and to ensure our pathway to Viksit Bharat @ 2047 in the Amrit Kaal…”

Piyush Goyal met with Antonio Tajani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Italy to discuss strengthening bilateral trade and investment ties.

The meeting reinforced the longstanding relationship between India and Italy, built on shared values of democracy and fair play. The two leaders discussed ways to expand economic cooperation, and explored new avenues to advance this partnership.

Earlier, Piyush Goyal, on US tariff had said that India isworking on a bilateral trade agreement as was decided between Prime Minister Modi and US President Trump in February

“We had a series of engagements, all of which are going in the right direction. We are covering a wide area of subjects and products. I can assure businesspersons across the country that we are keeping India’s best interests at the forefront,” he highlighted.

Notably, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also spoke about the tariff crisis at the Carnegie Global Technology Summit. He said India is prepared for a high degree of urgency in reaching a trade deal with regards to the United States, a country which he said has fundamentally changed its approach to engaging with the world and it has consequences across every domain.

Jaishankar said that India’s trade deals are very challenging as the US is very ambitious, and the global landscape is very different from what it was a year ago.