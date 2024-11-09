UP’s first double-decker electric bus launched

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced on Saturday that the launch of the state’s first double-decker electric bus service represents a major step toward easing traffic issues and protecting the environment.

The Chief Minister made this statement while inaugurating the double-decker electric bus service at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, ahead of the Aakanksha Haat program.

“Being electric, this bus service will help reduce pollution. Similar double-decker electric buses will soon be introduced in other major cities of the state,” said CM Yogi. He flagged off the state’s first bus, joined by children for a brief ride, during which he learned about the bus’s unique features.

In his remarks, CM Yogi highlighted the state’s commitment to becoming a hub for electric vehicles, noting that the Hinduja Group is establishing an electric vehicle plant in Uttar Pradesh with production anticipated soon. He also stressed ongoing government efforts to promote local art and handicrafts, providing artisans with enhanced employment opportunities.

Earlier, the Chief Minister underscored the significance of preserving festivals and traditions as an integral part of India’s heritage. Speaking at the launch of Aakanksha Haat 2024, he expressed that it would foster cultural preservation and inspire youth.

“Aakanksha Haat 2024 empowers women entrepreneurs across Uttar Pradesh, offering them vital skills, innovative ideas, and larger business opportunities,” he said, emphasizing the program’s role in supporting women’s entrepreneurship and local self-help groups (SHGs) by showcasing their talents and products.

The event, organized by the Aakanksha Samiti in all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh, aims to foster self-reliance among women.

CM Yogi praised the efforts of women entrepreneurs and SHGs, saying, “The Aakanksha Samiti’s work for women’s economic empowerment is commendable. This event will boost women’s entrepreneurship and promote local products on national and international stages.”