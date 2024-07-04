UP tourism dept commits Rs 4,415.55 cr to boost religious & spiritual tourism

The Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department has embarked on a significant Rs 4,415.55 crore initiative to develop spiritual, mythological, and religious sites across the state.

Starting from the fiscal year 2017-18 to 2023-24, foundational amenities have been established at key tourist destinations, anticipating the growing influx of domestic and international visitors.

The development includes the enhancement of facilities at 1,620 religious tourism spots, incorporating 140 projects that involve ghats and pilgrimage routes. Proposals for these initiatives have been received from legislators, Members of Parliament, and other public representatives.

The projects are underway in various locations, including Ayodhya, Vindhyachal Mirzapur, Naimisharanya Sitapur, Prayagraj, Maa Shakumbhari Devi Saharanpur and Shukratal Muzaffarnagar.

UP Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh, here on Thursday mentioned the major tourism development projects undertaken over the last 7 years.

He said in Ayodhya district, tourism development projects underway include establishing tourist facilities along the Chaudah Kosi Marg at a cost of Rs 12.10 crore. Additionally, restoration and tourism infrastructure development work amounting to Rs 19.19 crore are being carried out at 14 religious tourism sites such as Rishabh Sarabh Panaas Temple, Siyaram Fort, Digambar Akhara, Tulsi Chowk Temple, Kausalya Ghat Temple, Kaleram Temple, Nepali Temple, Chitragupta Temple, Vishwakarma Temple, Chhoti Devkali Temple, Mayur Temple, Bharat Mahal Temple, Ram Gulela Temple and Hanuman Temple.

Moreover, tourism development and construction work worth Rs 17.72 crore is focused on the Kundas along the Chaurasi Kosi Parikrama Marg, while similar efforts costing Rs 18.29 crore are targeted at tourism sites along the Chaudah Kosi Parikrama Marg.

Furthermore, pilgrimage centres (Ashrams) along these routes are undergoing tourism development and construction work totaling Rs 17.56 crore along with work worth Rs 18.76 crore for the Panchakosi Parikrama Marg. Restoration and tourism infrastructure development projects amounting to Rs 34.10 crore are being undertaken at 16 pilgrimage sites such as Kartaliya Baba Temple, Tiwari Temple, Ved Temple, Singham Temple, Garapur Temple, Maniram Das Ki Chavni Temple, Bareli Temple, Rang Mahal Temple, Sitaram Mahal Temple, Motihari Temple, Tedhi Yati Mahadev Temple, Ram Pustakalay Temple, Vidya Devi Temple, Devikali Kund, Shri Sarovar Temple, and Dhanakshya Kund.

In Prayagraj district, tourism development at Maharshi Bhardwaj Ashram located at Balsan Chauraha is underway with a budget of Rs 13.35 crore. The tourism development of Nishadaraj Park in Shringaverpur Dham, Prayagraj, is being undertaken at a cost of Rs 42.51 crore. In Mirzapur district, the construction of the Vindhya Corridor is progressing at a cost of Rs 128.95 crore. Enhancement of pilgrim facilities and corridor construction worth Rs 47.96 crores is taking place near Lalita Devi Temple in Naimisharanya, Sitapur.

Under the overall Tourism Development Plan, the Panchakosi Parikrama Yatra Path is being developed with Rs 41.20 crore and an additional Rs 24.32 crore is allocated for tourism development in Varanasi.

In Mathura, a sound and light show, along with seating arrangements for spectators, is being constructed at the Shri Krishna Janmasthan at a cost of Rs 15.86 crore. Additionally, the development of the Barsana Parikrama Marg is also being undertaken at an expenditure of Rs 18.73 crore. About Rs 45.33 crore has been allocated for the construction and development of Vasudev Vatika in Mathura, while Rs 18.89 crore has been allocated for the development and strengthening of Mathura Parikrama.

The strengthening of the pilgrimage route and tourism facilities at Maa Shakumbhari Devi Shaktipeeth worth Rs 16 crore are being carried out in Saharanpur. Consequently, the construction of TFC worth Rs 22.16 crore and parking facilities worth Rs 18 crore are also taking place. In Muzaffarnagar district, the elevation of Ganga Ghat at Shukratal Dham is being done with Rs 19.90 crore, and the construction of TFC and parking is underway worth Rs 21.24 crore.

In Hapur district, integrated tourism facilities are being created at Braj Ghat Gadhmukteshwar with an allocation of Rs 13.15 crore, and tourism development of the VIP Ghat, which has been allocated Rs 11.35 crore. Additionally, the tourism development of the TFC multicultural hub is underway with an allocation of Rs 22.53 crore. In Chitrakoot district, comprehensive tourism development of Tulsidas Ji’s birthplace in Rajapur is being carried out at the cost of Rs 20.89 crore. Furthermore, cultural rejuvenation, widening, and beautification of Ramghat in Chitrakoot are underway with an allocation of Rs 24.10 crore.