14 major Rahi Tourist Bungalows in UP to be operated as per global standards

With the rising influx of tourists in Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Adityanath government is taking a significant step to enhance the hospitality experience by ensuring global-standard services at the state’s Rahi Tourist bungalows.

Committed to transforming this vision into a mission, the Uttar Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation Limited (UPSTDC) has initiated the process of upgrading and operating 14 major Rahi Tourist bungalows in line with international hospitality standards.

Advertisement

Officials here on Friday said that under the UPSTDC plan, the process of appointing operators has begun to ensure that Rahi Tourist Rest Houses, hotels, and bungalows in Agra, Fatehpur Sikri, Bithoor (Kanpur), Ghazipur, Nawabganj, Jhansi, Bareilly, Badaun, Doharighat, Garhmukteshwar, Kannauj, Mirzapur, Shahjahanpur, and Rania (Kanpur Dehat) are operated as per international standards.

Advertisement

In total, 14 Rahi Tourist Rest Houses will be upgraded, offering over 130 rooms and various tourist amenities. Under this initiative, tourists will receive world-class services, while UPSTDC will also benefit from increased revenue generation.

The Rahi Tourist Taj Khema in Tajganj, Agra, located near the eastern gate of the Taj Mahal, offers six rooms, a restaurant, and a lawn. Similarly, the Rahi Tourist Bungalow in Bithoor, Kanpur, situated near the Nana Rao Peshva Smarak Park, features eight rooms, a restaurant, and a lawn.

Likewise, the Rahi Tourist Bungalows in Ghazipur (Cantonment Line on Varanasi Road), Bareilly (near Gandhi Udyan, Civil Lines), Badaun (Civil Lines), and Doharighat, Mau (Gotha Bazar) have eight rooms, lawns, restaurants, and conference halls.. Additionally, the Rahi Tourist Bungalows at Garhmukteshwar (Hapur), Makrand Nagar (Kannauj), Shahjahanpur, and Rania (Kanpur Dehat) feature 3 to 4 rooms each, along with restaurants, lawns, and conference halls.

According to UPSTDC’s plan, the Rahi Tourist Bungalows at Nawabganj Bird Sanctuary in Unnao, located along the Lucknow-Kanpur Highway, will be upgraded to offer 10 rooms, a restaurant, a conference hall, and a banquet hall with global-standard facilities for tourists.

Notably, the Rahi Tourist Bungalow at Fatehpur Sikri features 24 rooms, a restaurant, a conference hall, and a lawn, while the Mirzapur facility has 16 rooms, a restaurant, and a lawn. Additionally, the Rahi Veerangana Tourist Bungalow in Jhansi offers 19 rooms, a restaurant, a conference hall, and a lawn. In total, these four locations will offer 69 rooms and various other tourist facilities in line with international hospitality standards.

To ensure seamless operations, operators will be appointed for all these Rahi Tourist Bungalows, maintaining global standards. The initial lease period for this initiative will be 15 years, with a possibility of an additional 15-year extension, depending on the efficiency of operators and the maintenance of properties.