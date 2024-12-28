UP Tourism to debut drone show at Mahakumbh 2025

For the first time, Uttar Pradesh Tourism will organize a mesmerising drone show at Mahakumbh 2025. The breathtaking spectacle will illuminate the skies above the Sangam Nose area during the evening, offering devotees a unique visual treat.

District Tourism Officer Aparajita Singh said that the drone show will be held at the Sangam Nose during the opening and closing of the event.”A fleet of around 2,000 illuminated drones will bring to life the legendary tales of “Prayag Mahatmyam” and the Mahakumbh. The spectacular show will depict iconic events like the mythical Samudra Manthan (ocean churning) and the emergence of the Amrit Kalash (nectar pot), creating a magical visual narrative in the evening skies”, she added.

Advertisement

The show will also highlight the religious and spiritual significance of Prayagraj, offering a unique experience for pilgrims and locals.Mahakumbh 2025, set to take place in Prayagraj, is gearing up to be a global cultural spectacle. Preparations are in full swing, reflecting CM Yogi’s vision of a grand and spiritually elevating Mahakumbh. Development and beautification work is underway across temples, Ganga ghats, parks, roads, and flyovers in Prayagraj. Additionally, visitors and pilgrims will experience several new and unique attractions during this iconic festival.

Advertisement

The Mahakumbh, held every twelve years, will take place from January 13 to February 26, 2025. Preparations are in their final stages, with the state tourism department working to provide new and exciting experiences for visitors under the guidance of CM Yogi Adityanath.