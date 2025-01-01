Atishi alleges Centre planning to demolish temples, religious places in Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Wednesday alleged that the BJP- led Central government is planning to bring down some temples and Buddhist places of worship at different locations in Delhiwith approval of the Lt. Governor.

She said that she had written to the LG office on Tuesday in this regard, while it informed media that there is no such order for the said demolition. But refuting the same, she claimed that a meeting of the Religious Committee was held on last November 22 where it was decided to demolish several temples and religious places that were located at West Patel Nagar, Dilshad Garden, Seemapuri, Gokalpuri, New Usmanpur and Sultanpuri, she said at a press conference.

The CM further claimed that the concerned agencies are now preparing to bring down these religious places with the District Magistrates and Sub-Divisional Magistrates preparing to take action in this connection. She further appealed to the BJP- led Centre to not go ahead with demolishing these places of worship as people are attached to them with their belief connected with the places of worship.

Such demolitions will only hurt people’s faith and feelings, the CM said, recalling that last year a portion of a temple was “demolished” in East Delhi’s Patparganj’s Vinod Nagar area.

Atishi alleged that the religious committee which is responsible for such decisions regarding temples and other religious places, earlier used to function under the Home Minister of the Delhi government.

However, she informed that it was only last year that LG had issued an order whereby such matters related to the temples were mentioned as law and order subjects, hence falling under LG’s purview.