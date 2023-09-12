UP: Six school kids injured after bus brakes fail

As many as six school children sustained minor injuries when the driver of the bus of a private school under the limits of Kokhraj police station of Kaushambi district drove the vehicle into a small pit in an attempt to stop it after the brakes failed.

A total of 60 kids were on board the bus when the mishap happened.

A team of Kokhraj police rushed to the spot on the road near Tarsaura village and carried out a rescue operation.

Additional SP (Kaushambi) Samar Bahadur said: “Six children sustained minor injuries and were given first-aid at a local hospital. Eyewitnesses have told the police that 60 children had a narrow escape after the bus driver drove the vehicle into a small pit to stop it after its brakes failed.”

Police said that the bus driver, identified as Ram Lakhan, had picked up kids from Hisampur Paraskhi, Tadhar, and Harsaura villages to take them to the school. As it reached near Tarsaura village, the driver noticed that brakes of the bus were not functioning and drove it in reverse gear towards a small pit to stop it.

The driver’s trick worked and the bus stopped after jerking.