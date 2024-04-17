UP set to transform palaces and monuments into luxurious heritage hotels

Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department is set to convert ancient palaces, mansions, and heritage sites into luxurious heritage hotels.

Collaborating with private investors, these heritage properties in the state will be restored to well developed and equipped hotels. This will elevate the hospitality sector and create employment opportunities in the tourism industry.



State Tourism Department officials here on Wednesday said in the first phase, notable destinations like Chattar Manzil in Lucknow, Chunar Fort in Mirzapur, Barua Sagar Fort in Jhansi, Roshan-ud-Daula Kothi in Lucknow, Barsana Jal Mahal in Mathura, and Shukla Talab in Kanpur are already converted into heritage hotels. The tender process of these places is completed but approval from the state government is pending.



The target destinations for the second phase are Tahrauli Fort in Jhansi, Mastani Mahal and Lake Palace in Mahoba, Balabehat Fort in Lalitpur, Ramgarh Fort in Banda, Akbar Sikargah in Kirawali, Agra, Baradari in Wazirganj Gonda district, Gulista-e-Iram and Kothi Darshan Vilas in Lucknow, and Tikaith Rai Baradari in Bithoor which will soon be transformed into heritage hotels.

Celebrated annually on April 18, World Heritage Day underscores the importance of preserving cultural legacy and heritage of the state.

Keeping this in view, the Tourism Department is working towards renovating and re-establishing these 16 heritage sites with the involvement of renowned private companies of the hospitality sector.

All these heritage sites are categorised into three investment slabs of Rs 30 crore, Rs 50 crore and Rs 100 crore respectively. The Tourism Department aims to incorporate various facilities like wellness centres, heritage restaurants, banquet halls, wedding destinations, adventure tourism, and theme parks within these heritage hotels.

The project has gained positive response from prominent hospitality industry giants like Leela Hotels, Indian Hotels Company (Taj Hotels), Neemrana Hotels, Mahindra Hotels and Resorts, Oberoi Hotels, The MRS Group and Resorts, Lalit Hotels, Hyatt Regency, Sarovar Hotels and Resorts, Eco Group, TCHF Hotels, Langer Hotels, Royal Orchid Hotels, Ramada Hotels, and Clark Hotels.

The conversion guidelines have emphasised the preservation of the architectural and cultural ethnicity of these sites while showcasing local traditions, cuisine, art, attire, and customs. It is estimated that 25 per cent of the workforce from nearby villages will be employed in the development process, ensuring local economic growth.

The initiative will not only revitalise Uttar Pradesh’s economy but also establish it as a premier tourist destination, offering tourists an unparalleled experience of luxury and historical legacy.